Stewart scores 32, leads Storm past Wings 89-88

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brianna Stewart scored 32 points, making two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 89-88 on Friday night.

Stewart, who leads the league with a 20.2-point scoring average, made 12 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seattle (7-5). The Storm picked up their first road win in their third try this season. Jewell Loyd also hit three 3s, scoring 18 with five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and two blocks.