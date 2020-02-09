Stonewall has career-high 29 points, No. 14 DePaul women win

Recommended Video:

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 14 DePaul to an 86-76 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half when the Blue Demons (22-3, 12-1 Big East) took a 50-40 lead.

The Pirates (15-9, 8-5) cut the lead to three heading into the fourth quarter and were within a point after a 3-pointer by Mya Jackson and a bucket from Jasmine Smith with six minutes left. Deja Church and Dee Bekelja responded with consecutive 3-pointers and Seton Hall couldn't get closer than five thereafter. Kelly Campbell made four free throws in the last 23 seconds for final margin.

Sonya Morris finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Church had 13 points, Lexi Held 12 and Campbell 11 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson scored 19 points off the bench for the Pirates, who shot as well as DePaul but gave up 16 offensive rebounds for a 16-1 deficit in second-chance points. Shadeen Samuels added 18 points and Desiree Elmore had 13 points, seven rebouned and six assists.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25