Stony Brook 66, Army 59

Mann 4-6 1-3 9, Peterson 3-5 1-4 7, E.Roberts 1-7 0-1 3, C.Benson 6-13 2-4 19, Rucker 6-19 0-0 14, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Dove 1-2 0-0 2, Small 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 4-12 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling