Stony Brook defeats Saint Joseph's (N.Y.) 89-48

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore's 23 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph's (N.Y.) 89-48 on Tuesday night.
Stephenson-Moore was 10-of-15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Seawolves (2-5). Frankie Policelli scored 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Kenan Sarvan recorded 14 points and was 5-of-17 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, and went 0 for 3 from the line.