VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene and Frankie Policelli scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 80-70 in overtime on Sunday. Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each added 14 points for the Seawolves. Mouhamadou Gueye chipped in 10.

George Tinsley had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (0-5, 0-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added 14 points. Brenton Mills had 14 points.