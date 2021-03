ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo scored 18 points as Siena beat Canisius 73-66 on Thursday night.

Manny Camper added 17 points, Jordan King scored 15 and Jalen Pickett had 15 for the Saints (12-3, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Camper also had 11 rebounds, while Pickett posted seven rebounds and six assists.