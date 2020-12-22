Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane JASON CHATRAW, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 7:22 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.
Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.