Strong defense, rebounding to offset difficult schedule

Tough and scrappy.

That is how coach Brian Gardiner describes his boys’ basketball team.

“We were pretty good defensively last year. We want to go from good to great,” he said. “The guys have worked hard in the offseason. We will look to force contested jump shots and be in the right spot.”

The Gaels return a large group of veterans.

Vin DeFeo, an All-SCC player as a junior, and Dylan Camp are captains.

“Vin can play inside/outside,” Gardiner said of the 6-4 DeFeo. “Dylan and Jake Gigliotti are combo point guards. Siomar Rodriguez’s jump shot has improved so much that we moved him from the point to the wing.”

Randy Mones, a three-year varsity player, will be key to the front court.

“Randy isn’t overall tall at 6-2, but he plays well in the interior,” Gardiner said. “Ricky Feola has added size and with Tim Hilser they are guys that can rebound the ball.”

Transition basketball is the plan.

“We’ll be smaller than every team we play,” Gardiner said. “We’ll look to push the tempo. With Vin and Randy, we can rebound and get out quickly.”

Shelton opens its season at Hillhouse tonight at 7.

“Night in and night out we play the toughest schedule in t he SCC,” Gardiner said. “We lost a bunch of close games last year (2-11). We had leads down the stretch. This season we’ll be looking to turn those loses into wins.”

Shelton is home to Masuk Saturday and Hamden on Monday. Tipoff for both games is 7 p.m.

