Strong defense, rebounding to offset difficult schedule

Tough and scrappy. That is how coach Brian Gardiner describes his boys\u2019 basketball team. \u201cWe were pretty good defensively last year. We want to go from good to great,\u201d he said. \u201cThe guys have worked hard in the offseason. We will look to force contested jump shots and be in the right spot.\u201d The Gaels return a large group of veterans. Vin DeFeo, an All-SCC player as a junior, and Dylan Camp are captains. \u201cVin can play inside\/outside,\u201d Gardiner said of the 6-4 DeFeo. \u201cDylan and Jake Gigliotti are combo point guards. Siomar Rodriguez\u2019s jump shot has improved so much that we moved him from the point to the wing.\u201d Randy Mones, a three-year varsity player, will be key to the front court. \u201cRandy isn\u2019t overall tall at 6-2, but he plays well in the interior,\u201d Gardiner said. \u201cRicky Feola has added size and with Tim Hilser they are guys that can rebound the ball.\u201d Transition basketball is the plan. \u201cWe\u2019ll be smaller than every team we play,\u201d Gardiner said. \u201cWe\u2019ll look to push the tempo. With Vin and Randy, we can rebound and get out quickly.\u201d Shelton opens its season at Hillhouse tonight at 7. \u201cNight in and night out we play the toughest schedule in t he SCC,\u201d Gardiner said. \u201cWe lost a bunch of close games last year (2-11). We had leads down the stretch. This season we\u2019ll be looking to turn those loses into wins.\u201d Shelton is home to Masuk Saturday and Hamden on Monday. Tipoff for both games is 7 p.m. william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354