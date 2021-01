SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Summit League men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held without fans and moved to a smaller venue in Sioux Falls because of the COVID-19 concerns, conference commissioner Tom Douple said Thursday.

The tournament is scheduled March 6-9. It has been originally slated for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which seats about 12,000, and now will be held at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon.