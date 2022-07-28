Sun beats Storm in Sue Bird's final game in Connecticut PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer July 28, 2022 Updated: July 28, 2022 9:49 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun spoiled former UConn star Sue Bird's final scheduled game in the state, beating the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Thursday night.
Brionna Jones added 13 points, and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12 for the Sun (20-9).
PAT EATON-ROBB