Sun clinch top-2 playoff seed, advance to semifinals

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones, left, and Dallas Wings center Kristine Anigwe dive to the floor after a loose ball during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-two seed in the playoffs after their ninth straight home victory.

Connecticut (23-9) moved within a game of first-place Washington and three games ahead of third-place Los Angeles — with the top-two teams receiving a bye to the semifinals. Connecticut has a chance to set a club record with a win over Chicago on Friday by going 16-1 at home this season, topping its 15-2 mark in 2011.

Morgan Tuck scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Alyssa Thomas added 15 points for Connecticut, which has won seven of its last eight games.

Connecticut led 49-26 at halftime behind Jones' 18 points and six rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale had 14 of Dallas' 26 first-half points as her teammates were just 5-of-17 shooting.

Ogunbowale finished with 32 points for Dallas (10-22), which is 2-14 on the road this season. She reached 20-plus points for a rookie-record ninth straight game.