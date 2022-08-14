Sun topple Lynx in final game for Minnesota's Fowles Aug. 14, 2022 Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 3:31 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles.
Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and, with a career total of 6,006, she is the only WNBA player to reach 6,000 career rebounds. She previously announced she would retire after this season.