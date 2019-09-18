Sunday Morning Adult Basketball League

Sunday Morning Adult Basketball will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 through April 5 at Shelton High School Gym.

Participants must be a minimum of 18 years of age and be a Shelton resident, or a full-time worker in Shelton to qualify to play.

Participants must register at the Shelton Parks and Recreation Department in the Community Center and be issued a photo ID card.

This is an adult program and players are asked not to bring children due to lack of insurance for non-participants.

Players are also asked not to bring basketballs to the gym. Basketballs will be provided.