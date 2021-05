Shelton’s Lauren Walsh has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials.

Walsh will leave for competition in Omaha, N.E. on June 3.

Her Rapids Swim Team is sponsoring a car wash at the Shelton Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to help defray costs for the 17-year-old Walsh.

Walsh bettered the Olympic qualifying time of 1:10.99 with a personal best 1:10.35 at the Spring Cup on April 30 in Richmond (Va.).