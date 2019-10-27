Suns' Oubre fined $10K for 'inappropriate language' at ref

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. leaves the court after fouling out during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Denver. Denver won 108-107. Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. leaves the court after fouling out during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Denver. Denver won 108-107. Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Suns' Oubre fined $10K for 'inappropriate language' at ref 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called "inappropriate language" toward a game official.

The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns' 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.

___

