Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 12:37 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night.
The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9.