Suns use 2 big 2nd-half runs to beat Kings 116-100 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 11:45 p.m.
1 of7 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) works the ball past Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) defend Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside under the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Kaminsky was called for a foul on the play. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) works the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away with two second-half runs to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday night.
Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set. The loss snapped the Suns' winning streak at nine.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN