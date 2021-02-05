Super party on for fans in Tampa, even if it's more low-key DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 7:27 p.m.
1 of5 Craig Cathers, right, of Minneapolis, and Coreana Fairbanks, also of Minneapolis, pose for a photo while attending the NFL Super Bowl Experience theme park in downtown Tampa, Fla., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Dennis Waszak Jr./AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Paul Smith, left, of Thurmont, Md., and his son Montgomery Smith, of Frederick, Md., attend the NFL Experience theme park in downtown Tampa, Fla., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Restaurants and local business aren't seeing the usual high traffic of patrons expected during a Super Bowl week. “There’s usually like 10,000 people milling around,” said Paul Smith, who has traveled with his son to several host cities. “This year, there’s like nobody here.” Dennis Waszak Jr./AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 People wait in line for an exhibit at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 People watch a video at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 People watch NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on a screen at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Craig Cathers is decked out like a guy who's ready — totally fired up — for his team to play in the Super Bowl.
The 37-year-old native of Plattsburgh, New York, who recently moved to Minneapolis showed up at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience theme park in downtown Tampa wearing a white autographed No. 27 LeGarrette Blount jersey, a pirate ship hat and sunglasses with the team's logo on the lenses.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.