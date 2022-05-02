Supporting cast key in semifinal battle between Ja-Steph TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 6:35 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson savored the moment by spending a few minutes on the court after a roller-coaster of emotions during the final minute.
He hit the game-winning 3-pointer — only to miss two free throws before getting back on defense to force Ja Morant to miss a layup, giving Golden State a 117-116 win. It's not a championship, but was a huge win for the Warriors and more so for Thompson because of the injuries he's battled through the past two years.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER