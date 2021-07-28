Suter signs with Stars; expansion Kraken land Grubauer JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writers July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 3:24 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this July 9, 2012, file photo, Minnesota Wild NHL hockey players Ryan Suter, left, and Zach Parise are introduced during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. After signing with Minnesota together, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter are being bought out together. The Wild announced Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that the team is buying out the final four years of each player's contract, a stunning move early in the NHL offseason. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates past goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Denver. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic still is not sure the team will be able to bring back Landeskog and Grubauer.“I don’t know,” Sakic said. “We’re hopeful we can come to terms, as well, and have them signed and to be part of us.” David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., in this Friday, March 6, 2020, file photo. The Edmonton Oilers are shoring up their secondary scoring by agreeing to sign forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing can't be announced until the NHL's free-agency period begins later in the day. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Edmonton Oilers player Tyson Barrie plays during an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, in this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo. Edmonton has re-signed defenseman Tyson Barrie before he was eligible to become a free agent. Larry MacDougal/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis, in this Friday, April 9, 2021, file photo. Ryan Suter became the first player to sign a new contract when NHL free agency began Wednesday, July 28, 2021, joining the Dallas Stars on a $14.6 million, four-year deal. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Ryan Suter became the first player to sign a new contract when NHL free agency began Wednesday, joining the Dallas Stars on a $14.6 million, four-year deal, and the expansion Seattle Kraken made a splash by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer.
Grubauer was among the top players on the market, and was signed to a six-year, $35.4 million contract.
Written By
JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO