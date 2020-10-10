Swim team wins pair on Senior Night

The Shelton High School girls swim team competed in a virtual meet against East Haven and Sheehan on Friday at the Shelton Community Center.

Shelton defeated East Haven 102-64 and Sheehan 101-80.

It was also Senior Night. Before the meet, coach Tom Jurzynski’s captains Olivia D'Addio and Ally Verdicchio, as well as fellow seniors Caidyn Collins, Shivani Darapureddy, Brianna Johnson, Carlin Kestenbaum and Hailey Overton were acknowledged for their accomplishments during their time with the team.

Shelton improved to 3-0 with the win.

Shelton 102 East Haven 64

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Olivia D'Addio, Maranda Balcerzak, Greta Parkes, Kayla Bretan) 2:04.24

200 Freestyle: Norah Rome (EH) 1:57.04

200 IM: JJ Kim (EH) 2:27.86

50 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 26.76

100 Butterfly: Ella Cristiano (S) 1:12.55

100 Freestyle: Greta Parkes (S) 59.35

500 Freestyle: Julia Rosado (EH) 5:30.79

200 Freestyle Relay: East Haven (Kim, McConnell, Rosado, Rome) 1:50.97

100 Backstroke: Olivia D'Addio (S) 1:09.21

100 Breaststroke: Norah Rome (EH) 1:14.79

400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Greta Parkes, Morgan Bucherati, Ella Cristiano, Olivia D'Addio) 4;10.28

Shelton 101 Sheehan 80

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Olivia D'Addio, Maranda Balcerzak, Greta Parkes, Kayla Bretan) 2:04.24

200 Freestyle: Sofraine (Shee) 2:05.37

200 IM: Dwyer (Shee) 2:33.19

50 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 26.76

Diving: Bowman (Shee) 174.25

100 Butterfly: Webb (Shee) 1:10.12

100 Freestyle: Greta Parkes (S) 59.35

500 Freestyle: Sofraine (Shee) 5:36.94

200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Kayla Bretan, Ella Cristiano, Ally Verdicchio, Morgan Bucherati) 1:54.48

100 Backstroke: Olivia D'Addio (S) 1:09.21

100 Breaststroke: Webb (Shee) 1:16.37

400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Greta Parkes, Morgan Bucherati, Ella Cristiano, Olivia D'Addio) 4:10.28