Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58

Hinds 6-9 2-4 14, Summiel 3-11 0-0 6, Harrison 4-7 3-3 11, Spear 3-13 0-0 9, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-4 0-0 2, Scruggs 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 24-62 5-7 58
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling