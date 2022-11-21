Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Bell 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Edwards 4-6 2-4 10, Girard 12-24 3-5 31, Mintz 7-16 2-2 16, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 7-11 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling