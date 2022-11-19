Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48

Nwagha 2-3 0-2 4, Stucke 2-7 0-0 6, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 2-8 1-2 5, Woods 2-6 0-0 5, Cormier 2-7 0-0 6, Turner 2-7 1-3 7, Pridgen 1-5 0-0 3, King 2-6 0-1 4, Metcalf 2-3 0-5 4, Troutman 1-3 0-0 2, Randriasalama 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-59 2-13 48.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling