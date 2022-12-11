Syracuse 83, Wagner 53

Nwabudu 7-16 0-0 14, Cowan 3-12 4-4 12, Heyward 2-4 0-0 4, Loceniece 1-8 0-0 3, Thybulle 1-8 2-2 5, Mpondo 2-2 0-0 4, Ricard 1-4 1-1 3, Dyke 0-0 0-0 0, Etuka 0-2 0-0 0, Fabozzi 2-5 0-0 4, Finley 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez-Henry 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 21-67 7-7 53
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling