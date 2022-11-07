Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72

Parolin 2-4 3-4 7, Tan 3-6 0-0 6, Higgins 4-12 0-0 9, E.Taylor 8-15 0-0 20, Whitney-Sidney 1-4 4-4 6, Alamudun 3-6 2-2 8, Adiassa 0-2 0-2 0, Traina 2-4 0-0 5, Momah 2-3 1-1 5, Betlow 1-2 0-0 3, Knostman 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 1-1 0-0 3, Conniff 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-13 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling