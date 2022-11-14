Syracuse 92, Binghamton 59

Coleman 3-4 0-0 7, Bowman 1-7 0-0 2, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Traeger 2-10 0-0 6, Wanzer 4-11 0-2 12, Okubasu 1-2 0-0 2, Bannis 0-3 0-0 0, Casey 4-11 1-2 11, Fauria 2-6 3-3 7, Long 2-2 1-1 5, O'Connor 2-5 0-0 5, Delicado 0-3 0-0 0, Weltz 0-6 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-71 5-8 59
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling