TCU 70, George Washington 58

Taiwo 2-8 1-2 5, Brown 2-2 0-0 6, Gingras 2-6 3-4 7, Thornton 2-3 0-0 4, Webster 0-3 1-4 1, Blethen 2-6 3-5 7, Loving 0-0 0-0 0, Lakstigala 6-17 2-2 15, Lok 0-0 0-0 0, Engel 0-1 0-0 0, Macke 2-5 1-1 5, Robertson 3-6 0-2 8, Totals 21-57 11-20 58
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling