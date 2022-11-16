Skip to main content
TCU 74, UTSA 67

Coleman 5-11 2-4 12, Jenkins 6-15 4-6 16, Love 1-3 2-2 4, Ulabo 1-4 0-0 2, White 4-13 0-0 8, Linton 0-0 0-0 0, Atwood 0-2 2-2 2, Guttadauro 4-6 0-0 11, Parker 1-2 0-1 2, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McGuire 0-0 0-0 0, Nwakamma 3-6 2-2 10, Totals 25-64 12-17 67

TCU (2-1)

Cravens 4-12 1-2 9, Goetz 1-1 0-0 2, Fisher 3-4 6-6 13, Godfrey 0-6 2-4 2, Taiwo 7-12 0-1 18, Ibeh 4-5 2-2 10, Makolo 5-13 3-8 13, Bradley 2-4 1-2 7, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 15-25 74

UTSA 16 20 11 20 67
TCU 23 14 17 20 74

3-Point Goals_UTSA 5-18 (Atwood 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Ulabo 0-1, White 0-4, Nwakamma 2-5, Guttadauro 3-5), TCU 7-16 (Fisher 1-2, Godfrey 0-1, Taiwo 4-8, Makolo 0-1, Bradley 2-4). Assists_UTSA 12 (White 5), TCU 18 (Fisher 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UTSA 41 (Coleman 12), TCU 31 (Cravens 12). Total Fouls_UTSA 26, TCU 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,480.

