TCU 75, Providence 62

Croswell 3-4 1-2 7, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Hopkins 7-14 2-3 17, Bynum 1-8 0-2 2, Carter 3-7 10-13 17, Pierre 5-10 1-3 13, Castro 2-5 0-1 4, Breed 0-1 0-0 0, Locke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-24 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling