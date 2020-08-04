TCU's Patterson sorry for repeating racial slur to player

Recommended Video:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU football coach Gary Patterson apologized for himself Tuesday for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings.

Patterson's tweet came a day after school Chancellor Victor Boschini said the nearly 20-year leader of TCU's program, who is white, had apologized for using the slur during a confrontation with linebacker Dylan Jordan, who is Black, at practice.

“I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable,” Patterson wrote on Twitter. “I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards.”

Patterson confirmed what senior center Kellton Hollins had already posted on Twitter: that the coach met with seniors and the team's leadership council a day after the testy exchange with Jordan. Hollins indicated the issue had been addressed.

“Our players, past and present have always been the strength of our program,” Patterson wrote. “These men are and always will be my motivation and driving force.”

Patterson’s use of the slur first arose in a since-deleted tweet from former defensive back Niko Small, who accused the coach of using the word in front of the team. Several players wrote on Twitter that Small didn’t include the context of Patterson’s use of the word. Players said the incident also led to several team members skipping practice Monday.

In a lengthy post, Jordan described a confrontation with Patterson during practice Sunday. Jordan said Patterson took issue with the player using the slur in meetings and used the word himself. Jordan said he confirmed with several teammates Monday that Patterson had used the word, and they stayed away from practice as a result.

The 60-year-old Patterson is TCU’s all-time leader in wins, with a record of 172-70. He led the Horned Frogs to their only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010, capped by a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, TCU coach Gary Patterson watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. TCU’s chancellor said coach Gary Patterson apologized Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings. Linebacker Dylan Jordan accused Patterson on Twitter of using the slur during a confrontation at practice less FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, TCU coach Gary Patterson watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. TCU’s chancellor said coach ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close TCU's Patterson sorry for repeating racial slur to player 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25