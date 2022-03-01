TCU wins 2nd in row over top-10 team, 74-64 over No. 6 KU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume with a second consecutive win over a top-10 team, 74-64 over sixth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) secured the game during a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left. After a Kansas miss, Xavier Cork had a slam dunk that sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy, and students swarmed the court when it was over.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4), with consecutive losses for the first time this season, went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) in the Big 12 standings with an extra game to play.

The Jayhawks, who play TCU again Thursday at home before facing No. 21 Texas on Saturday, missed a chance to clinch at least a share of their 20th Big 12 title in 26 seasons when they lost 80-70 at third-ranked Baylor last Saturday, the same day the Horned Frogs won at home 69-66 against then-No. 9 Texas Tech. Kansas will now go to the final day of the regular season before the title is settled.

Emmanuel Miller added 11 points for TCU, which has won three of four since a three-game losing streak that had its NCAA hopes in jeopardy.

Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 leading scorer at 20.4 points per game, had 13 points for Kansas on 4-of-17 shooting, with three of his makes 3-pointers. Jalen Wilson also had 13 points and David McCormack scored 11. Agbaji and McCormack both had eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks took a 35-34 halftime lead after scoring the last six points. Agbaji swished a 3 from the right corner in front of the TCU bench and Jalen Coleman-Lands put them ahead with a 3 from the right side.

Kansas made five 3s in the first half, including Christian Braun's long one banked off the glass when he realized the shot clock was almost at zero and he beat the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks hadn't lost consecutive Big 12 games since losing three in a row on the road in January 2020. ... Kansas dropped to 107-16 in games following a loss in coach Bill Self's 19 seasons. They had been 4-0 this season.

TCU: The Horned Frogs have four wins against AP Top 25 teams this season, the first time they have ever done that. They are 4-3 against ranked teams, 3-2 at home.

UP NEXT

Kansas and TCU play again Thursday night, this time in Lawrence, Kansas, in the makeup of what was supposed to be the Big 12 opener for both teams on New Year's Day. That game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in TCU's program.

