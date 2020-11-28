FG FT Reb
TEXAS STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Small 21 0-0 0-2 1-6 3 2 0
Sule 20 4-8 6-7 0-2 1 4 14
Adams 31 3-6 2-2 1-3 2 2 8
M.Davis 23 1-3 2-4 0-3 2 3 4
Harrell 35 7-13 2-3 1-2 2 2 18
Scott 19 2-5 2-2 0-1 2 1 6
Asberry 14 4-6 0-0 0-4 1 4 12
Ceaser 12 4-5 1-2 0-4 0 4 9
Wallace 9 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Martin 8 1-2 2-2 1-2 1 2 4
Tennial 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-48 17-24 4-30 15 25 75

Percentages: FG .542, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (Asberry 4-4, Harrell 2-4, M.Davis 0-1, Scott 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 2, Small, Sule).

Turnovers: 15 (Harrell 5, M.Davis 2, Tennial 2, Adams, Ceaser, Martin, Scott, Small, Sule).

Steals: 5 (Asberry 2, Harrell 2, Adams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M-CC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Francois 17 1-2 2-4 2-3 1 5 4
Browne 33 3-8 4-4 3-8 3 2 11
Hairston 21 1-6 2-4 1-2 2 2 5
M.Smith 32 5-12 1-2 1-5 1 0 13
White 27 1-2 7-10 1-6 3 5 9
Bertain 21 2-5 3-3 0-1 0 1 8
Coates 18 2-7 3-4 0-3 0 3 8
Fryer 14 0-2 0-2 1-1 0 0 0
P.Smith 6 0-0 0-1 0-1 0 0 0
Laku 5 0-2 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Lampkins 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Richardson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 16-47 24-36 9-30 10 20 63

Percentages: FG .340, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (M.Smith 2-6, Lampkins 1-1, Bertain 1-4, Browne 1-4, Coates 1-5, Hairston 1-6, Fryer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fryer, White).

Turnovers: 15 (Hairston 4, Browne 3, M.Smith 2, Bertain, Coates, Francois, Fryer, P.Smith, White).

Steals: 8 (M.Smith 4, Browne 2, Bertain, Lampkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas State 35 40 75
Texas A&M-CC 33 30 63

A_445 (10,000).