VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ville Tahvanainen came off the bench to score 14 points, leading Bradley to a 76-52 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 13 points for Bradley (11-11, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Ja’Shon Henry added 11 points. Elijah Childs had 11 points and eight rebounds.