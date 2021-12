Shelton coach John Danielski opened practice two weeks back. Clarissa St. Pierre, Emily Sandin, Keira O’Connor, Ashia Askew, Devon Wildman, Kaylee Gura and Juliana Kost were missing.

“That was a great group of players,” Danielski said of graduates from last year’s 7-5 team. “I like the talent on this team. Scrimmages with Derby, Oxford and Stamford have helped us get better every day.”

Captains Sophia Alkaul, Alexis Resto and Laryssa Guimaraes will lead five seniors on the court when the Gaelettes host Sacred Heart Academy to open the season Friday at 7.

“Sophia played point guard for us every game last year,” Danielski said. “Emily Carlin is another returnee. She is our second point guard on the floor.”

Guimaraes, at 6-0, will lead front court players.

“Lala has recovered from two knee surgeries and is playing really well,” Danielski said. “Alexis will be up front, and we are counting on her to hit open shots outside as well.

“Emily Carlin is our fifth starter. Emily Ahern and Emily Codere can come off the bench and make shots. Haley James will play inside.”

Shelton will be home to Masuk Saturday at 5.

“It is a tough opener with Sacred Heart Academy, they are ranked third in the GameTimeCT preseason Top 10 poll,” Danielski said. “But our team came together playing in summer and fall leagues and it shows. Last season we didn’t see each other and begin play until January. This is a great group. Knowing there is a state tournament out there has helped us.”

