Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Paredes ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Brown ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Zunino ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|McKinney ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Phillips rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|120
|000
|002
|—
|10
|Oakland
|500
|000
|000
|—
|7