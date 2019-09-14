https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-11-L-A-Angels-4-14439433.php
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
|Tampa Bay
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|García dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Davis lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|004
|201
|121
|—
|11
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|010
|—
|4
DP_Tampa Bay 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Duffy (6), García (23), Pujols (20), Walsh (3). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Adames (18), Meadows (30), Aguilar (3), Heredia (5), Calhoun 2 (31). SB_Pham (21). SF_Aguilar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,15-6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Kittredge
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Beeks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,4-5
|3
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Bard
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cole
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Anderson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jewell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Morton (Walsh). WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:07. A_39,914 (45,050).
