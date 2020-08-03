Recommended Video:

Washington 0 2 0 0 2
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1 3

Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Point), 12:53.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stephens 1 (Maroon, McDonagh), 7:48. 3, Washington, Panik 1 (Gudas, Eller), 17:24. 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Backstrom, Orlov), 19:32 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Washington 0 (), Tampa Bay 0 ().

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-12-11-3_33. Tampa Bay 9-8-8-3_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 0.

Goalies_. .

A_0 (18,819). T_2:42.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.