Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

E_Bruján (5). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Story (22), Chang (3), Bethancourt (2), Arozarena (32), Margot (14), Peralta (9). HR_Verdugo (9). SB_Bruján (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Wacha 6 7 2 2 0 7 Familia L,1-1 BS,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 Kelly 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Patiño 5 5 3 3 3 4 Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 2 Faucher W,2-3 1 1 0 0 2 2 Poche H,18 1 0 0 0 0 3 Fairbanks S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Familia (Bruján).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:00. A_12,264 (25,000).