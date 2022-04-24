Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 5 9 4
Story 2b 4 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0
Hernández cf 3 1 1 1 Franco ss 3 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramirez dh 1 0 1 0
Bogaerts dh 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 Díaz 1b-3b 2 2 1 1
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Walls 3b 1 0 1 0
Arroyo ss 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 2 2
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 0 1
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0
Refsnyder rf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0
Boston 200 000 000 2
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x 5

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Story (3), Refsnyder (1), Ramirez (3), Choi (4). HR_Díaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill 4 4 0 0 3 1
Valdez L,0-1 1-3 0 3 3 1 0
Brasier BS,0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Diekman 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Houck 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,1-1 7 6 2 2 0 7
Poche H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Thompson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hill (Ramirez), Valdez 2 (Arozarena,Díaz). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:38. A_20,993 (25,000).

