BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .224 .307 134 19 30 3 0 9 19 15 36 1 0 3
Arozarena .500 .529 16 5 8 0 0 3 3 1 3 0 0 0
Wendle .462 .500 13 4 6 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 0
Perez .400 .400 5 1 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Choi .308 .471 13 2 4 1 0 1 3 3 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier .286 .286 14 2 4 2 0 1 4 0 3 0 0 0
Adames .167 .333 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 2
Díaz .143 .333 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0
Zunino .111 .111 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 6 0 0 0
Meadows .111 .200 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0
Margot .111 .200 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 0
Tsutsugo .000 .000 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Renfroe .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Lowe .000 .167 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 0 0 0
Brosseau .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 2 5.40 4 4 1 35.0 38 23 21 9 17 38
Anderson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Castillo 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Drake 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morton 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 4 2 1 0 2 6
Yarbrough 0 0 3.60 1 0 0 5.0 6 2 2 1 1 1
Thompson 0 1 4.91 2 1 0 3.2 5 2 2 1 3 3
McClanahan 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 2 2 1 1 1 2
Slegers 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 1.1 3 1 1 0 0 1
Glasnow 1 0 7.20 1 1 0 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 10
Snell 0 1 7.20 1 1 0 5.0 6 4 4 3 2 4
Fairbanks 0 0 9.00 1 0 1 1.0 1 1 1 0 2 2
Curtiss 0 0 19.29 2 0 0 2.1 6 5 5 1 2 2