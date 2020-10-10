https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-ALDS-Team-Stax-15635545.php
Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.202
|.290
|163
|21
|33
|3
|0
|11
|21
|18
|49
|1
|0
|3
|Arozarena
|.421
|.476
|19
|5
|8
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wendle
|.353
|.389
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Choi
|.267
|.421
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.235
|.235
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.154
|.214
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.133
|.278
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Margot
|.111
|.200
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.111
|.385
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.000
|.182
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|2
|4.50
|5
|5
|1
|44.0
|41
|24
|22
|10
|21
|49
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Drake
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morton
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|1.93
|2
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Yarbrough
|0
|0
|3.60
|1
|0
|0
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Glasnow
|1
|0
|4.91
|2
|2
|0
|7.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|12
|Thompson
|0
|1
|4.91
|2
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|McClanahan
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Slegers
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Snell
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Curtiss
|0
|0
|19.29
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
