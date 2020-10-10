Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .202 .290 163 21 33 3 0 11 21 18 49 1 0 3
Arozarena .421 .476 19 5 8 0 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0
Perez .400 .400 5 1 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Brosseau .400 .400 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1
Wendle .353 .389 17 4 6 0 0 0 0 1 6 1 0 0
Choi .267 .421 15 2 4 1 0 1 3 3 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier .235 .235 17 2 4 2 0 1 4 0 5 0 0 0
Meadows .154 .214 13 2 2 0 0 2 2 1 6 0 0 0
Adames .133 .278 15 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 0 2
Margot .111 .200 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 0
Díaz .111 .385 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 0
Zunino .083 .083 12 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 8 0 0 0
Tsutsugo .000 .000 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Renfroe .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Lowe .000 .182 18 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 7 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 3 2 4.50 5 5 1 44.0 41 24 22 10 21 49
Castillo 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 2 6
Drake 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morton 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 4 2 1 0 2 6
Anderson 0 0 1.93 2 0 0 4.2 2 1 1 1 0 6
Fairbanks 0 0 3.00 2 0 1 3.0 2 1 1 0 3 5
Yarbrough 0 0 3.60 1 0 0 5.0 6 2 2 1 1 1
Glasnow 1 0 4.91 2 2 0 7.1 3 4 4 2 5 12
Thompson 0 1 4.91 2 1 0 3.2 5 2 2 1 3 3
McClanahan 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 2 2 1 1 1 2
Slegers 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 1.1 3 1 1 0 0 1
Snell 0 1 7.20 1 1 0 5.0 6 4 4 3 2 4
Curtiss 0 0 19.29 2 0 0 2.1 6 5 5 1 2 2