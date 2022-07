Rays fifth. Isaac Paredes walks. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Taylor Walls walks. Isaac Paredes to second. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow right field. Taylor Walls to third. Isaac Paredes scores. Josh Lowe grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Mike Moustakas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Reds 0.

Rays eighth. Francisco Mejia singles to first base. Josh Lowe walks. Francisco Mejia to second. Yu Chang singles to second base. Josh Lowe to second. Francisco Mejia to third. Harold Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Yu Chang to third. Josh Lowe scores. Francisco Mejia scores. Ji-Man Choi walks. Randy Arozarena pops out to shallow infield to Mike Moustakas. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop. Ji-Man Choi out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Reds 0.

Reds eighth. Tyler Stephenson singles to center field. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Tyler Stephenson to second. Matt Reynolds pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas. Matt Reynolds flies out to deep right field to Josh Lowe. Tyler Stephenson to third. Donovan Solano hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Nick Senzel walks. Donovan Solano to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Jonathan India pops out to Ji-Man Choi. Brandon Drury singles to shortstop. Nick Senzel to second. Donovan Solano scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Tommy Pham strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Reds 3.

Rays tenth. Yandy Diaz pinch-hitting for Yu Chang. Yandy Diaz flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin. Josh Lowe to third. Harold Ramirez doubles to left field. Josh Lowe scores. Ji-Man Choi walks. Randy Arozarena flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Isaac Paredes flies out to right center field to Nick Senzel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Reds 3.

Reds tenth. Matt Reynolds singles to right field. Kyle Farmer to third. Matt Reynolds to second. Kyle Farmer scores. Donovan Solano singles to right center field. Matt Reynolds to third. Nick Senzel singles to second base. Donovan Solano to second. Matt Reynolds scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 5, Rays 4.