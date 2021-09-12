Tampa Bay-Detroit Runs

Tigers third. Niko Goodrum grounds out to shallow center field, Taylor Walls to Jordan Luplow. Dustin Garneau doubles to right field. Victor Reyes singles to right field. Dustin Garneau scores. Akil Baddoo lines out to deep right field to Manuel Margot. Jonathan Schoop singles to center field. Victor Reyes to second. Robbie Grossman walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Victor Reyes to third. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Jordan Luplow.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 1, Rays 0.

Rays fourth. Nelson Cruz homers to left field. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls grounds out to shallow right field, Harold Castro to Jonathan Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Tigers 1.

Tigers fourth. Jeimer Candelario homers to right field. Harold Castro flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Niko Goodrum flies out to left field to Randy Arozarena. Dustin Garneau grounds out to shallow infield to Jordan Luplow.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Rays 1.

Rays eighth. Austin Meadows pinch-hitting for Francisco Mejia. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Brett Phillips homers to left field. Austin Meadows scores. Randy Arozarena hit by pitch. Manuel Margot walks. Randy Arozarena to second. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep center field to Akil Baddoo. Manuel Margot to second. Randy Arozarena to third. Yandy Diaz doubles to shallow left field. Manuel Margot scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Taylor Walls grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Lange to Jonathan Schoop.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Tigers 2.

Tigers eighth. Akil Baddoo singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo to second. Robbie Grossman singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop to second. Akil Baddoo to third. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Akil Baddoo scores. Jeimer Candelario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Derek Hill to second. Robbie Grossman out at home. Harold Castro flies out to deep right center field to Brett Phillips. Derek Hill scores. Throwing error by Brett Phillips. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 5, Tigers 5.

Rays tenth. Manuel Margot flies out to right field to Victor Reyes. Ji-Man Choi to third. Nelson Cruz is intentionally walked. Yandy Diaz doubles to center field. Nelson Cruz to third. Ji-Man Choi scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shallow infield, Gregory Soto to Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Yandy Diaz to third. Nelson Cruz scores. Taylor Walls walks. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 7, Tigers 5.

Tigers tenth. Robbie Grossman flies out to shallow center field to Manuel Margot. Derek Hill grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Jeimer Candelario homers to right field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Harold Castro singles to right center field. Niko Goodrum grounds out to shallow infield, Yandy Diaz to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Tigers 7.

Tigers eleventh. Eric Haase flies out to left center field to Manuel Margot. Victor Reyes walks. Akil Baddoo walks. Victor Reyes to second. Niko Goodrum to third. Jonathan Schoop reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Akil Baddoo to second. Victor Reyes to third. Niko Goodrum out at home. Robbie Grossman walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Akil Baddoo to third. Victor Reyes scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 8, Rays 7.