Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 32 6 27 33 15 22 1 0 0 77 .078 F 91 Steven Stamkos 30 16 15 31 10 14 9 0 1 75 .213 F 21 Brayden Point 32 13 17 30 10 11 3 0 3 87 .149 F 18 Ondrej Palat 32 11 18 29 5 10 7 0 4 70 .157 F 17 Alex Killorn 32 9 13 22 7 18 2 0 1 68 .132 F 37 Yanni Gourde 32 12 9 21 6 26 2 0 3 69 .174 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 32 2 19 21 9 16 0 0 0 59 .034 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 26 9 11 20 10 6 1 2 3 44 .205 F 20 Blake Coleman 31 6 10 16 11 25 1 0 2 63 .095 F 9 Tyler Johnson 31 7 8 15 3 6 2 0 1 48 .146 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 32 8 5 13 4 4 1 0 2 35 .229 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 32 5 6 11 11 30 0 0 1 41 .122 F 14 Patrick Maroon 32 3 8 11 2 46 2 0 0 27 .111 D 81 Erik Cernak 29 1 9 10 14 23 0 0 0 55 .018 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 31 2 6 8 10 10 0 0 0 49 .041 D 44 Jan Rutta 30 0 6 6 13 16 0 0 0 40 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 F 79 Ross Colton 7 2 2 4 3 2 0 0 2 9 .222 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 52 Cal Foote 25 1 0 1 4 8 0 0 0 24 .042 D 2 Luke Schenn 17 0 1 1 -3 14 0 0 0 14 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 32 116 198 314 147 328 31 2 23 975 .119 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 73 129 202 -162 336 19 2 7 879 .083 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 25 1509 1.83 21 3 1 3 46 691 0.933 0 2 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 7 417 3.17 3 3 1 0 22 183 0.88 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 32 1940 2.13 24 6 2 3 68 874 .917 116 198 328 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 1940 3.28 8 20 4 2 105 964 .881 73 129 336