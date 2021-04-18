Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 44 8 33 41 5 26 1 0 1 118 .068 F 21 Brayden Point 44 18 19 37 3 11 5 0 5 107 .168 F 18 Ondrej Palat 44 12 24 36 0 20 7 0 4 89 .135 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 37 Yanni Gourde 44 15 15 30 6 28 2 0 3 93 .161 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 44 2 24 26 4 20 0 0 0 92 .022 F 17 Alex Killorn 44 11 14 25 1 26 3 0 1 91 .121 F 20 Blake Coleman 43 8 14 22 13 29 1 0 2 84 .095 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 38 9 12 21 2 8 1 2 3 56 .161 F 9 Tyler Johnson 43 7 11 18 0 14 2 0 1 61 .115 F 14 Patrick Maroon 44 4 14 18 5 48 2 0 0 34 .118 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 44 11 6 17 7 6 1 0 2 47 .234 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 44 6 9 15 11 36 0 0 1 56 .107 D 81 Erik Cernak 34 3 10 13 13 25 0 0 0 66 .045 F 79 Ross Colton 18 8 3 11 8 2 0 0 4 27 .296 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 40 4 7 11 10 12 0 0 0 66 .061 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 34 1 2 3 8 25 0 0 0 39 .026 D 2 Luke Schenn 27 1 2 3 -3 23 0 0 0 31 .032 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 58 David Savard 3 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 148 255 403 106 422 35 2 28 1328 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 114 199 313 -125 424 25 2 14 1257 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 34 2042 2.06 26 7 1 4 70 1006 0.93 0 3 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 9 534 3.48 3 5 1 0 31 225 0.862 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2661 2.39 29 13 2 4 105 1248 .909 148 255 422 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2661 3.09 15 24 5 2 136 1316 .889 114 199 424 More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni