Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 91 Steven Stamkos 28 13 21 34 6 8 5 0 2 76 .171 D 77 Victor Hedman 29 7 23 30 13 20 2 0 2 75 .093 F 17 Alex Killorn 29 9 15 24 -1 26 0 0 1 48 .188 F 18 Ondrej Palat 29 9 9 18 6 10 0 0 4 56 .161 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 27 8 9 17 4 27 3 0 1 56 .143 F 21 Brayden Point 16 7 6 13 2 7 1 0 2 38 .184 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 27 2 11 13 0 14 0 0 0 40 .050 F 79 Ross Colton 29 2 9 11 0 4 0 0 0 51 .039 F 10 Corey Perry 29 6 5 11 3 19 2 0 1 63 .095 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 26 5 5 10 0 8 0 1 1 28 .179 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 29 2 8 10 2 6 0 0 0 33 .061 F 14 Patrick Maroon 28 6 3 9 9 42 2 0 0 47 .128 F 16 Taylor Raddysh 28 4 5 9 4 6 0 1 1 39 .103 D 44 Jan Rutta 28 2 5 7 10 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 29 2 4 6 9 4 0 0 1 23 .087 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 14 3 2 5 0 4 0 0 0 16 .188 F 13 Boris Katchouk 21 1 4 5 5 14 0 0 0 18 .056 D 24 Zach Bogosian 17 1 3 4 1 34 0 0 1 26 .038 D 81 Erik Cernak 15 1 3 4 2 10 0 0 0 34 .029 F 86 Nikita Kucherov 3 1 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 9 .111 D 52 Cal Foote 18 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 21 .000 D 29 Andrej Sustr 8 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 7 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 20 Riley Nash 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 29 92 154 246 79 291 16 2 17 849 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 29 75 120 195 -83 275 17 0 8 867 .087 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 23 1397 2.1 16 4 3 2 49 682 0.928 0 0 2 1 Brian Elliott 6 366 2.79 3 2 1 0 17 176 0.903 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 29 1780 2.28 19 6 4 2 66 858 .913 92 154 291 OPPONENT TOTALS 29 1780 3.03 10 12 7 1 88 845 .892 75 120 275