Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 91 Steven Stamkos 50 25 34 59 15 16 8 0 6 142 .176 D 77 Victor Hedman 51 11 40 51 18 24 2 0 4 124 .089 F 17 Alex Killorn 51 16 29 45 7 42 3 0 1 100 .160 F 21 Brayden Point 37 20 16 36 3 20 4 0 3 109 .183 F 18 Ondrej Palat 46 15 18 33 12 14 1 0 5 90 .167 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 46 13 16 29 16 37 3 0 3 96 .135 F 10 Corey Perry 51 14 14 28 7 43 4 0 3 99 .141 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 47 2 24 26 8 25 0 0 0 84 .024 F 86 Nikita Kucherov 16 9 15 24 1 6 4 0 0 63 .143 F 79 Ross Colton 48 9 11 20 0 16 0 0 1 92 .098 F 14 Patrick Maroon 50 9 9 18 13 70 3 0 0 73 .123 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 2 16 18 11 10 0 0 0 58 .034 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 48 8 8 16 2 19 0 2 2 61 .131 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 50 6 9 15 17 11 0 1 1 46 .130 D 44 Jan Rutta 47 2 10 12 14 32 0 0 0 49 .041 F 16 Taylor Raddysh 47 4 6 10 1 8 0 1 1 56 .071 D 81 Erik Cernak 24 1 6 7 7 21 0 0 0 43 .023 D 24 Zach Bogosian 23 2 4 6 5 34 0 0 1 32 .063 F 13 Boris Katchouk 36 2 4 6 3 25 0 0 1 33 .061 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 14 3 2 5 0 4 0 0 0 16 .188 D 52 Cal Foote 37 0 5 5 1 15 0 0 0 32 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 10 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071 D 29 Andrej Sustr 13 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 9 .111 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 9 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 74 Sean Day 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 38 Remi Elie 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 20 Riley Nash 10 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 9 .000 D 43 Darren Raddysh 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 51 175 296 471 146 520 32 4 32 1540 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 140 223 363 -158 512 29 4 13 1492 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 40 2420 2.28 28 8 4 2 92 1167 0.921 0 0 4 1 Brian Elliott 10 550 2.62 5 2 2 0 24 246 0.902 0 0 0 33 Maxime Lagace 2 98 6.12 1 1 0 0 10 58 0.828 0 0 0 60 Hugo Alnefelt 1 20 9.0 0 0 0 0 3 10 0.7 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 51 3114 2.53 34 11 6 2 129 1481 .906 175 296 520 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3114 3.27 17 25 9 2 167 1532 .886 140 223 512