Tampa Bay wins series 4-3
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|7
|219
|25
|44
|6
|0
|11
|25
|24
|81
|.201
|Tsutsugo dh-ph
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Choi 1b-ph
|5
|13
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|.385
|Arozarena dh-lf
|7
|28
|6
|9
|1
|0
|4
|6
|2
|10
|.321
|Zunino c
|7
|18
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|6
|.278
|Margot cf-lf-rf
|7
|23
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|2
|8
|.261
|Renfroe rf-ph
|4
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|.222
|Kiermaier cf-pr
|5
|12
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|Lowe 2b-lf-ph
|7
|26
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|.154
|Y.Díaz dh-1b
|4
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.154
|Wendle 3b-pr
|7
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|.143
|Adames ss
|7
|17
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|8
|.118
|Meadows dh-rf-ph
|6
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.091
|Perez c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brosseau 1b-2b-3b-pr
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|7
|227
|22
|59
|5
|0
|9
|21
|29
|54
|.260
|Altuve 2b
|7
|26
|6
|12
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|5
|.462
|A.Díaz dh-3b-lf-ph
|6
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.417
|Brantley dh-lf
|7
|26
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|5
|.346
|Correa ss
|7
|27
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|7
|.259
|Reddick dh-rf-ph
|7
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.235
|Springer cf-rf
|7
|30
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|6
|.233
|Maldonado c
|7
|14
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|.214
|Tucker lf-rf
|7
|24
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|.208
|Gurriel 1b
|7
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|.143
|Bregman 3b
|7
|28
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.143
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Straw cf-pr
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garneau c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Alvarado
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loup
|4
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|2
|0
|10
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Slegers
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Thompson
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Curtiss
|4
|0
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.08
|Fairbanks
|3
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2.08
|Castillo
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.45
|Snell
|2
|0
|9
|9
|3
|3
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.60
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.00
|Glasnow
|1
|0
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|Anderson
|3
|0
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8.31
|McClanahan
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16.20
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Garcia
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|3
|0
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0.00
|Raley
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Valdez
|2
|0
|12
|7
|3
|3
|7
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.25
|Taylor
|5
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Urquidy
|2
|0
|7
|5
|3
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.57
|Greinke
|1
|0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|James
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Scrubb
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|McCullers Jr.
|2
|0
|10
|2-3
|8
|7
|4
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.38
|Javier
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Paredes
|4
|0
|3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.80
___
|Tampa Bay
|521
|326
|231
|—
|25
|Houston
|403
|063
|222
|—
|22
E_Correa, Altuve 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 99, Houston 110. 2B_Arozarena, Renfroe, Kiermaier 2, Adames 2, Altuve 2, Correa, Maldonado 2. HR_Choi, Arozarena 4, Zunino 2, Margot 3, Lowe, Altuve 3, Brantley, Correa 2, Springer 2, Tucker. RBIs_Choi, Arozarena 6, Zunino 4, Margot 6, Renfroe 2, Lowe, Wendle 2, Adames 3, Altuve 5, Brantley 4, Correa 5, Springer 5, Tucker 2. SB_Brantley. CS_Kiermaier, Altuve, Springer. SF_Zunino, Tucker. S_Fairbanks, Castillo 2, Anderson, Pressly 2.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons. (Game 2) Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Manny Gonzalez. (Game 4) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Manny Gonzalez; Right, Jeff Nelson; Left, John Tumpane. (Game 5) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 6) Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy. (Game 7) Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.
T_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, 3:50.
T_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, 3:01.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:59.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:08.
T_Game 5 at Houston, 3:36.
T_Game 6 at Tampa Bay, 4:01.
T_Game 7 at Tampa Bay, 3:14.
A_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 3 at Houston, .
A_Game 4 at Houston, .
A_Game 5 at Houston, .
A_Game 6 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 7 at Tampa Bay, .