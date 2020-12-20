Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 4:34 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move the Tennessee Titans closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons Sunday routing the Detroit Lions 46-25.
The Titans (10-4) did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the tiebreaker in the division over the Colts with two games remaining.
